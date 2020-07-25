Mosgiel velodrome an unheralded asset

The Mosgiel velodrome from the air.PHOTO: ODT FILES

It is well hidden, stuck deep in Mosgiel suburbia.

There is the odd signpost for directions to a car park and buildings — and a cycle track

To many, the velodrome in Mosgiel is something of a mystery, out of sight and out of mind.

It is clear to see when you fly into Dunedin, there stuck in the middle of Mosgiel.

But the Seddon Park velodrome, off Wickliffe St, is a sporting facility in Dunedin which flies under the radar.

Cycling Otago track cycling convener Nick Hoskin admitted the velodrome and what happens there does not get much publicity.

"We are doing a lot of different things but yeah, not a lot of people in Dunedin know we have a velodrome out in Mosgiel," he said.

"There is no real signage saying where it is but we have got a lot of different ideas to get some more interest."

The club had about 50 bikes which could be used by those keen to have a go at track cycling.

The velodrome was opened in 2001. Track cycling was raced in South Dunedin at the old Caledonian Ground but when it was sold to retail interests, the new home was found in Mosgiel at Seddon Park.

It is a concrete 250m track Hoskin described as "top notch" and still one of the fastest in the country.

The track and facilities were owned by the Dunedin City Council.

There is a BMX track next door.

At the time the Seddon Park track was built, velodromes were moving into wood. There was already a wooden track at Whanganui when the Mosgiel track was built.

Outdoor wooden tracks created splinters when they got wet and that was dangerous for riders, Hoskin said.

A concrete track was built quickly.

Once the indoor velodrome with its wooden track opened in Invercargill in 2006, most national events headed south, and then, with the opening of the velodrome in Cambridge in 2014, the concrete track at

Seddon Park slipped down the national rankings.

National records have been set on the track, which was quick, though it could not hold events if there was any hint of wet weather as it got slippery.

In the summer, from October to Easter, there were meetings throughout the week. On Tuesdays, there was a club meeting at which different types of races took place.

There were scratch races, elimination races and endurance events, with about 40 riders lining up in various races.

There was also a motorised scooter or Derny used for events.

There was a training night on Thursdays and sometimes events on the weekends.

Hoskin said, as in most sports, the club relied on volunteers to do different roles.

An open day last year at which former Olympians Hayden Roulston and Greg Henderson rode on the track attracted a good crowd, and with the use of the bikes, anyone could get out and have a go, he said.