High-calibre field for downhill

Jerome Pickford, 17, of Dunedin. puts in some preparation for the MTBNZ National Series round one event at Signal Hill, in Dunedin this weekend (Jan 10-12) PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN New Zealand mountainbike stars Anton Cooper and Sammie Maxwell are among the talented riders lured south to compete in the opening round of the Mountain Bike New Zealand National Series at Signal Hill in Dunedin this weekend.

The cross-country event will be held tomorrow followed by the high-adrenaline downhill competition on Sunday.

While the downhill has the real thrills, the cross-country race has attracted the higher-calibre competitors.

It is doubling up as a UCI continental series, which offers a pathway for riders to qualify for world cups.

The downhill race at Coronet Peak next weekend will also double as world cup qualifying events.

Race director Greg Bouwer said the continental series was a new development and the carrot of securing qualifying points for the UCI world cup events had helped attract quality riders, he said.

The cross-country had 55 entries earlier in the week, "37 of which are the elite riders, so those seeking UCI points," Bouwer said.

"And we've got a number from Australia as well. So it promises to be a jolly good race.

"It is certainly a stronger field than I'd typically expect, which is quite exciting.

"The cross-country, I guess, has been struggling a little bit to attract the sort of numbers of entries that we've historically seen five or 10 years ago.

"I guess the calendar is very, very full just for events for mountainbike in general."

Australian rider Rebecca Henderson, who represented Australia at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics, is making the trip over to compete.

She shapes as a strong rival for Taupō rider Maxwell. The 2023 under-23 cross-country world champion will be keen to win in Dunedin.

Marie Laurie, of Christchurch, is another to watch.

In the men's race, Cooper will be pushed hard by 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ben Oliver. Hamilton's James Climo is another threat, while Dunedin's Ethan Glover shapes as the best of the local riders.

Sunday's downhill has proven popular. It is capped at 120 entries and earlier in the week 112 competitors had registered.