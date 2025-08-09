Dare we whisper it ... are Wallabies improving?

Humanoid robots play five-a-side football before the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. PHOTO: REUTERS

Talk about a fantastic rugby trilogy.

Two great rivals with glorious history and passionate fans.

Three games, all incredibly close, and decided by plenty of guts and skill.

But enough about the clashes between Waitaki Boys’ High School and St Kevin’s College this year.

The Lions have left Australia with a series victory — and they are rare, so deserve to be celebrated warmly — but with the sting of losing the third test.

After the first few games of the tour, and a first test in which the Lions utterly destroyed the Wallabies and should have won by 40 points, your man was predicting the easiest 3-0 series sweep in history.

But look what happened.

A couple of marginal calls the other way in the second test, and the Wallabies would be celebrating a 2-1 series win against the odds.

Were the Lions not actually all that great? Or did the third test lose some meaning as they had one foot on the plane home?

And what of the Wallabies? Imagine if Will Skelton and Rob Valetini had played all three tests. They transform that team.

Much as we will not really know if the All Blacks have made significant progress until they play Argentina away and world champions South Africa at home, we will not get the full picture of Australia’s alleged resurgence until they have to travel to play the Springboks.

But it will be genuinely nice if the Wallabies are getting good again.

There is loose talk the Lions may alter their routine of visiting the southern hemisphere every four years, but hopefully the greedy blokes at the top table do not change a thing.

That should mean the next time we will see the British and Irish combined team in action will be in New Zealand in 2029. Which will make your man feel ancient (more below), as he covered the 2005 tour.

A Lions tour is like nothing else, and it is a fair bet Dunedin will feature on the schedule and the tourists, as they did when they were beaten here in 2017, will play the Highlanders.

That tour is part of what shapes as a massive few years for the All Blacks.

There is the inaugural Nations Championship and the revived grand South African tour in 2026, the World Cup in Australia in 2027, another Nations Championship in 2028, the Lions tour in 2029, an inbound Springboks tour in 2030, and the World Cup in the United States in 2031.

Worth the wait

Chalk up one for the good guys.

Congratulations, Jacob Duffy. Treasure that test cap.

Delighted to get an email this week from a bloke called Neil Greene.

Neil is a stalwart of Otago hockey with whom I had a lot of dealings — when we were both a bit younger — when he coached both the Otago men’s and women’s teams.

He says he is "well and truly retired now" but could not turn down the opportunity a few weeks back to take the field and be part of a remarkable three-generation experience.

Neil had a run for the City Highlanders — a club he co-founded — when they played Kings United in a division three game. The opposition was significant, too, as Neil played for King’s Old Boys (though he went to Otago Boys’) and later represented United for many years until those two clubs combined.

Alongside him on the turf were son Jamie and grandson Kaian, while son Matt was the coach.

Neil said he had previously played a premier club game with his three sons, but felt this was something a bit special. And I heartily agree.

I’ve heard of fathers and sons, and mothers and daughters, playing in the same team in various sports. But can anyone recall any instance of three generations appearing in the same competitive game?

And so it begins

It is just 75 days since Liverpool brought down the curtain on their glorious season with a draw against Crystal Palace in their final game of the 2024-25 campaign.

In less than 48 hours, my beloved Reds play the same opponents in the Community Shield, and another season of English football has begun.

Nothing rivals it for drama, excitement, scandal, politics and thrilling action.

May the best team win the Premier League. And may that team be Liverpool.

Spectacular series

Test cricket remains unchallenged for its ability to be wonderful and wonderfully bonkers at the same time.

The just-completed series between England and India had it all, capped by the bizarre sight — not that we got to see it on New Zealand television — of English tail-ender Chris Woakes coming out to bat with an arm in a sling.

I rather enjoyed a tweet from a bloke who was "desperately trying to explain to my non-cricketing friends that after nearly two months of cricket, with 25 days of play, no-one has won".

And, as always, peerless Guardian sportswriter Barney Ronay let the words drip from his keyboard like honey when he talked about the Bazball Poms:

"For all the bulls..., the moments of head-scratch, the infuriating asides, these lunatics are producing something entirely new. ‘Are You Not Entertained?’ doesn’t really do it justice. Are you not wrung out, frazzled, wowed? It has been the most glorious experiment, moments of beauty, fun and impossible drama set always to its own insistent set of rhythms."

Birthdays of the week

Former Knicks basketballer John Starks, boxer Riddick Bowe, Manchester United great Roy Keane, English rugby identity Lawrence Dallaglio, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant all turn a year older tomorrow.

So does The Last Word.

Older, greyer, grumpier ... but when Liverpool are the champions, it’s a good time to be alive.

