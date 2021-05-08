After a year of delays, junior sevens players to take to field early

The Taieri Sevens will kick off the Dunedin metropolitan junior season tomorrow as it moves from its traditional Queen’s Birthday date.

The tournament will be, as usual, at Peter Johnstone Park and involve more than 80 teams.

The club has decided to use the tournament as a pre-season event and it was a good way to start the junior season.

It is in its 60th year and is a fundraiser for the Taieri club.

The move to the start of the season will enable families to go away at Queen’s Birthday weekend and not be tied to playing in the sevens.

Taieri Rugby Football Club junior club captain Tim Guthrie said that after what had been an eventful 12 months, it would be good to have the sevens on this weekend.

Last year, it was moved to the end of the season in September as the country was still at Covid-19 Alert Level 2 at the original date.

Teams will be coming from all over Otago, and there will also be a side from Waihi College in South Canterbury.

There are also two girls grades, but Guthrie said most girls preferred to play for their own graded teams.

The weather forecast for tomorrow is for rain early and then clearing.

If the event is postponed it will be played next Sunday, May 16. Junior club grades start next Saturday.