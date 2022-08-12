The clean sheet: 12 August

The Junior Football Ferns made a great start to their World Cup campaign in Costa Rica yesterday, securing a 1-1 draw against Mexico. Grace Wisnewski fired in a superb shot, which was credited as an own goal to defender Carol Cazares Carrera. There are some very handy players in the Ferns, who will also have to go through Germany and Colombia to make it out of their pool.

Green Island’s Jack Kelly flies over over the top of Mosgiel’s Isaac Hamilton during a Southern League match at Sunnyvale in Dunedin on Saturday. Green Island won 5-1. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A tough draw looms for the Dunedin teams in the Southern League this weekend. Green Island travels to face the table-topping Christchurch United, while Mosgiel hosts the similarly dominant Cashmere Technical at Memorial Park tomorrow at 12.30pm. The Dunedin City Royals have a slightly more manageable task against Selwyn United at Logan Park Turf, the same time as the game in Mosgiel.

Not to be for the Royals in the women’s South Island Championship final. You could not begrudge Coastal Spirit its 4-1 win either. The result aside, the concept is a fantastic one that should help boost women’s football in both the South and Mainland regions. Nothing major on this weekend, extending the build-up to next Sunday’s Kate Sheppard Cup semifinal against Northern Rovers.

Not the result those of us with high hopes for Liverpool were dreaming of last week — although still feeling a damn sight better than Manchester United fans must be. In all seriousness, Manchester City, with its Kevin de Bruyne-Erling Haaland combination, is already looking frighteningly good and should run away with this title.

jeff.cheshire@odt.co.nz