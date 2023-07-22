Fifa Fan Festival kicks off in earnest

Games will be projected on the big screen and various activities will be available at the Town Hall in Dunedin today as part of the Fifa Fan Festival. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The first full day of the Fifa Fan Festival in Dunedin gets under way this afternoon.

Defending women's football World Cup champions the United States start their campaign at 1pm and their match against Vietnam will be projected on a big screen at the Town Hall.

A match this evening between Zambia and Japan will also be played on the big screen, from 7pm.

Various festival activities will run through the afternoon.

From 12.15pm, people who have registered can learn to make poi with Georgia Latu, of Pōtiki Poi, at the Glenroy Auditorium.

An African drumming workshop will be led by Kadodo Drum n Dance from 3pm.

In the Town Hall, DJ Tina Turntables will be on the decks from 3.20pm and Kiwi vocalist Riiki Reid take to the stage at 4pm, ahead of pop duo Foley at 5pm.

O-Taiko Drummers will deliver two performances in Harrop St, from 5.45pm and 6.30pm.

Anybody who wants to learn the Fifa Unity Beat chant can do so at 12.30pm and 6.35pm.

Festival activities began on Thursday night, when the World Cup opened in Auckland, and featured singer-songwriter Bic Runga performing in Dunedin.

The festival is running in the city centre on selected days until July 30.

Dunedin had its first match in the tournament, being hosted by New Zealand and Australia, yesterday.

Switzerland, based in Dunedin during pool play, had a 2-0 win over the Philippines.

The city's next match is tomorrow night, between the Netherlands and Portugal.

The Netherlands were runners-up in 2019.

A programme of activities for the Fifa fan festival will also run tomorrow in Dunedin from midday.