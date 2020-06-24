Football Chat: 2020 season under way

Episode three of the McDonalds Football Chat is here! This week, our host Morgan Jarvis is joined by Otago University AFC Women’s Premier Coach Stuart Moffatt and Caversham AFC Premier player Ben Wade.

In this weeks episode we chat to Stuart about how he thinks the WPL season will play out, and get some insight into his view on the Round 1 results. With University Prems having students returning post covid-19 delays, all are looking forward to the home game this weekend.

Ben gives us a look into how Cavy is: “Itching to get back on the field, and rearing to go this weekend following last weeks bye.”

With the second round of fixtures this weekend, best of luck to all teams! Be sure to get out and show your support!