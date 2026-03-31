Tourism Minister defends Tottenham trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven (right) in action with Nottingham Forest's Omari Hutchinson. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

By Giles Dexter of RNZ

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston intends to have "a chat" with ACT's spokesperson after he criticised the government's funding of a football game between two "billionaire-owned" clubs.

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur is set to play Auckland FC in a friendly at Eden Park in July this year.

The match, part of the International Football Festival, will be supported through the government's $70 million major events and tourism package, although the government will not disclose the specific funding amount for the event for commercial reasons.

ACT's tourism spokesperson Todd Stephenson took to social media to criticise the funding.

"Why are taxpayers subsidising an event featuring billionaire owned football clubs?" he posted.

"Tottenham and Auckland FC aren't charities. They're backed by owners worth billions. Good luck to them, but they don't need help from Kiwi taxpayers."

Stephenson said the package was "just a slush fund", accusing politicians of "picking winners and spraying public money around in the hope of a headline".

Upston said New Zealanders were "wildly excited" about Tottenham coming to New Zealand, and she would speak to Stephenson.

"People are entitled to their views. Normally, I would have thought in coalitions that we talk to each other about it, so I'll be making sure I have a chat to that MP.

"I'm the sort of person who has conversations to someone's face. If you've got something to say, bring it on."

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston. Photo: RNZ

The match would be the first time a top-flight English club has played in New Zealand since 2014, when Newcastle United and West Ham United toured.

Upston was not concerned that the marketing of Spurs as "Premier League icons" was in jeopardy if the club was relegated to the Championship, English football's second tier.

Tottenham currently sits in 17th place on the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone with seven games to go.

"Oh look, I think AFC for them to be playing a team of that calibre will be exciting, will be great for the fans," Upston said.

"And I think playing it on a Sunday afternoon is a really good move, because we know that football is a really big family sport. So I think it'll be really positive."

Stephenson's post also said that previous visits from the likes of West Ham, Wrexham, Boca Juniors and LA Galaxy did not need a "government hand out."

But Upston said the point of the fund, which was also being used to support Robbie Williams' upcoming tour and State of Origin games, was to help New Zealand compete harder to attract big events.

Asked why the government could fund $70 million for major events, but only $15 million for food banks in the last Budget, Upston said the package was about increasing economic activity and economic growth, which would boost incomes.

"When you provide more customers, and support business activity and economic activity, then actually you further down the track stop having to fund things like food banks."