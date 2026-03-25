Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season

Salah has 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool. Photo: Reuters

Liverpool superstar forward Mohamed Salah announced today that he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season after a nine-year run as one of its greatest players.

The club confirmed the news later, saying that it had agreed to forego the final year of the two-year extension Salah signed at the end of the 2025 season.

"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them," Liverpool said in a statement.

The 33-year-old, nicknamed the "Egyptian King," joined Liverpool in 2017. Salah has 255 goals (third in club history) in 435 appearances, and his 281 combined goal contributions (189 goals, 92 assists) in 310 Premier League appearances are the most in league history.

His total of 191 goals in Premier League career matches (including two with Chelsea in the 2013-14 season) is fourth all-time.

"I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life," Salah said in a video posted on X. "Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit that I can't explain in words to anyone not of this club."

Salah helped lead the Reds to Premier League titles in 2019-20 (their first top-division crown in 30 years) and 2024-25 as well as the FA Cup (2022), League Cup (2022-24) and UEFA Champions League trophy (2019).

"We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our lives," Salah said in the video. "I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates past and present.

"And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It's something I will never forget and something I will take with me always."

The "toughest times" he referenced might include in December, when second-year manager Arne Slot didn't play him for three consecutive matches. Salah said at the time that he was being thrown "under the bus" for the team's poor play, suggested he had no relationship with Slot and questioned his future with Liverpool.

After being left off the squad for a Champions League match with Inter Milan, Salah later became a regular starter again. He has 10 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances this season.

"Leaving is never easy," Salah said in Tuesday's video. "You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone."

Last May, Salah scored a league-best 29 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot for the fourth time in his career, matching the record set by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Salah also was awarded the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award, after leading with 18 assists. His 47 combined goals and assists were the most ever in a 38-game season.

It was the second time Salah has completed the Golden Boot-Playmaker sweep in his career. Salah became the first player ever to win the Golden Boot, Golden Playmaker and Player of the Season awards in a single campaign.

Salah also claimed the Golden Boot in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2021-22.