Furlong signs contract with Galway Utd

Southern United striker Danny Furlong is heading home, signing a two-year professional contract with Galway United in the League of Ireland.

Furlong (28) joined Southern United at the start of the 2016-17 season and has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances.

Coach Paul O’Reilly is gutted to lose the popular striker, but appreciates the opportunity of a significant professional contract which was simply too good for Furlong to refuse.

‘‘We wish Danny all the best on his move back to Ireland and Galway United,’’ he said.

‘‘Galway United look to have a huge financial backing and have made a number of significant signings in the League of Ireland off-season.

‘‘Danny’s been a big player for us over the past two seasons. He’s had a really positive goal-scoring record and he departs on good terms with everyone at the club.

‘‘It’s frustrating but as I’ve said there is no ill feeling towards the player at all. It’s the reality for Southern United at present that when players perform well they tend to get attractive offers. In this case it’s a really significant offer and an opportunity that we can’t stand in the way of the player.’’

Furlong has thoroughly enjoyed his time in Dunedin, and is clearly leaving with plenty of great memories.

‘‘It’s been a massive decision to make and one I haven’t taken lightly,’’ he said.

‘‘But at this stage of my football career an opportunity like this probably won’t come again. Being so far from family and friends has been challenging at times so the combination of an offer being presented that I never expected and wanting to be closer to my family, I’ve decided to return home to Ireland

‘‘I’ve loved my time at Southern United — the support and atmosphere at the club has been brilliant, and I’ve found it to be an extremely professional set-up and the gaffer, support staff, and players work extremely hard.’’

He said he has been lucky enough to work with some of the promising youngsters in the region and would look out for their progress.’’