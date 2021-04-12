Green Island women on form to beat Mosgiel 4-0

Green Island made it two wins from two with a convincing 4-0 victory over Mosgiel.

Green Island took the lead through a Jamie Warnock header and doubled its tally through a penalty taken by Jenna Ready.

With the Island comfortably leading 2-0 at the interval, Lili Cluston-Cain got her name on the scoresheet from a goal mouth scramble, securing her first goal for the club in eight years to make it 3-0.

The home side sealed the victory with the best effort of the game as Kaitlyn Michelle showed a great first touch to control a cross from Bee Park, turn between Mosgiel’s defence and volley it home over the keeper.

Mosgiel put pressure on Green Island throughout and it was a tighter encounter in the second half, although Green Island youngster Jenna Willis had a commanding performance in the midfield.

It was a tightly contested affair in Queenstown as last season’s first place finisher Dunedin Tech took on last season’s fourth-placed Queenstown. Tech took the lead after 28 minutes following some excellent work down the left flank by Georgia Kennedy that led to captain Chelsea Whittaker firing home.

Queenstown pushed Tech throughout and came close to equalising through several set pieces and executed its game plan to near perfection.

Queenstown’s keeper Lana McLuskey made some remarkable saves, the home side’s defence was effective throughout and Queenstown will be delighted to have held Tech at bay for much of the match.

