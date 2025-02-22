Rojas to bolster Phoenix

Marco Rojas. Photo: Getty Images

All Whites forward Marco Rojas has returned to the Phoenix as the Wellington side look to claim their first win against firm favourites Auckland FC.

Rojas has not played since December 14 after rolling his ankle in training, and the club anticipated he would be sidelined for 12 weeks, effectively ending his season.

However, Rojas has been included in the extended squad tonight for the third New Zealand derby.

Head coach Giancarlo Italiano was confident in Rojas’ recovery.

"Marco’s about two weeks ahead of schedule.

"He’s done really well over the last two weeks," Italiano told reporters yesterday.

"He’s someone great to utilise in the game.

"I’m not going to reveal the game plan, but I’d like him to be part of the game tomorrow at some stage.

"It really depends on how the game pans out.

"If we need a goal, or some creativity, I might give him a little bit longer than what I’d planned."

No team has won three local derby games in a season.

Auckland have defeated the Phoenix twice this season and have only lost once at home.

Italiano said they were treating the match like any other.

"It’s pretty much the same process for us every week in terms of training, analysis — there’s no pump-up sessions.

"It’s business as usual."

The round-20 A-League match between the Wellington Phoenix and Auckland FC is scheduled to kickoff in Auckland at 5pm today and will be broadcast free-to-air on Sky Open.

Auckland leads the standings and the Phoenix are 10th. — Friends of Football/APL