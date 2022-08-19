Mackay-Wright ready to step up to meet challenge of Rovers

Hannah Mackay-Wright is ready for tomorrow’s Kate Sheppard Cup semifinal. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Hannah Mackay-Wright sees the big stage differently now.

It is not just that the Dunedin City Royals defender no longer feels intimidated by it.

She thinks it brings out the best in her.

The 21-year-old has played in plenty of big games through the years.

She started in an Under-17 World Cup semifinal, as well as two Kate Sheppard Cup finals.

Last year, she was one of the key players in the decisive league-winning victory over Canterbury United for Southern United.

In the last of those games, she took a huge step up and at points dominated the game from centre back.

That will give the Royals plenty of confidence as they head into another big game tomorrow, against the Northern Rovers in the Kate Sheppard Cup semifinal in Auckland.

"I still need to get nervous, and want to get nervous for it," Mackay-Wright said.

"But it’s not as scary as the first time I played in the final, or the semis. It was a huge game. It’s still a huge game, but having a lot more experience really helps.

"I definitely fizz up for those big games.

"Maybe it’s because I’m a defender and I’ve got more to do. I get a bit more adrenaline going.

"I feel like I play better when it’s a big game and we need a win. And playing awesome opposition helps, I think."

Mackay-Wright knows tomorrow’s opposition well, too.

Originally from Nelson, she moved to Auckland as a teenager to link with the New Zealand programme.

She played one year for the Glenfield Rovers, winning the Cup, and another with Forrest Hill Milford, coincidentally losing to the Royals’ predecessor, Dunedin Technical, in the Cup final in 2018.

Those two clubs have since combined to form the Northern Rovers, who have gone unbeaten to win the Northern League this year.

She knew their quality and how well drilled they will be.

That was symptomatic of all the top teams in Auckland, she said.

"I think the pace ... and also they’re just drilled in what they want to do.

"They have a way they want to play. They’ve practised that, so if it’s a certain way they’ll play out, they’ll execute it 90% of the time.

"That extra bit that they’ve practised — they know how to kill you when they need to."

Mackay-Wright has been part of an exceptional Royals defence, which conceded just one goal before the South Island Championship series.

That series had been good preparation for this weekend, the Royals facing a higher quality of opposition and being beaten 4-1 by Coastal Spirit in the final.

"Even though the last two games didn’t go our way, we needed that, especially ahead of this game.

"It goes to show we can be winning this Dunedin league, but we go elsewhere and we need to be better. It shows the level we could be at and should be at, if we keep getting those games, I think."

Mackay-Wright is set to finish her degree this year and is unsure where she will land, although she would like to stay.

She had seen great progress in women’s football in the South during her time in Dunedin, particularly over the past year.

Covid-19 ruined her chance at a second age-grade World Cup with the New Zealand under-20 team but the Football Ferns remained in the back of her mind.