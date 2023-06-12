Missed opportunities leave Royals pointless

The Dunedin City Royals have made a frustrating start to the Women’s South Island League.

The Royals lost 2-0 to Cashmere Technical in a niggly contest at Logan Park yesterday.

The home side’s lack of goals was not through a lack of effort.

The Royals created plenty of opportunities but wrong options — or trying too hard in the final minutes — and an inability to execute when they needed it most proved costly.

The score flattered the Canterbury team slightly, when an unusual goal dribbled into the net in the 84th minute.

From a corner kick, several Cashmere players went up for the ball with none able to fully secure it.

But that control did not matter when the ball bobbled between them and rolled to the back of the net, giving Nicola Dominikovich the credit.

Arguably, the Royals had the better start, creating more opportunities at goal in the first 20 minutes, but they were unable to make anything from it.

The home side also had a strong defensive start, making Cashmere work to find an opening and scrambling to keep the visiting club out of goal.

Cashmere was hot on attack and looked a sure thing to score when Hannah Mackay-Wright sneaked in to clear it from right in front of the goal line.

The visitors finally made the breakthrough in the 37th minute when Charlotte Roche found the back of the net to lead 1-0 at halftime.

The Royals came out of the break better, pulling together good phases on attack, but still squandered opportunities.

It became a bit of a bunfight between the two, until Cashmere got a lucky break through Dominikovich’s goal and returned home with three points.

Emily Morison was busy in the middle for the Royals, putting her body on the line several times, as were Rose Morton and Margi Dias.

Nelson Suburbs and Canterbury University drew 2-2, and the game between Coastal Spirit and Otago University was postponed due to cancelled flights.

The Royals have a short turn-around to face Otago University in the Kate Sheppard Cup on Wednesday night.

South Island League

The scores

Cashmere Technical 2

Charlotte Roche 37’, Nicola Dominikovich 84’

Dunedin City Royals 0

Halftime: Cashmere Technical 1-0.