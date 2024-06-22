Obituary: Cesar Luis Menotti, football manager

Argentine football coach and former player Cesar Luis Menotti, champion of the 1978 FIFA World Cup, poses during an exclusive portrait session on November 07, 2005, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Getty Images

An avowed leftist, long-haired chain-smoker who achieved Argentine football’s greatest triumph under the eyes of a military regime, Cesar Luis Menotti was a defiant and charismatic figure in world football.

After a solid career as a professional, which included stints with Italian club Juventus and alongside Pele at Santos, Menotti turned to coaching, where his passion for the game, analytical skills and ability to translate his ideas to his players soon ensured success.

He was a political activist and an affiliate member of the Argentine Communist Party.

The former striker, who scored twice in 11 games for this country, became coach of Argentina in 1974, a job he held until 1983.

The 1978 World Cup, played in Argentina, was his and the footballing administration’s main focus, and he caused a stir when opting to leave then 17-year-old Diego Maradona out of his squad. Despite that, his squad won a dramatic final against the Netherlands. Menotti was photographed afterwards as he shook hands with military junta head Jorge Rafael Videla, an image which his detractors would often dog him with.

Menotti moved on to club football and managed Barcelona (1983-84); Atletico Madrid (1987-88); Penarol (1990-91); Sampdoria (1997) and Mexico’s Tecos (2007) — his last coaching job. He also briefly coached the Mexican national team.

Menotti died on May 5, aged 85.