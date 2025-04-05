Otago derby arrives in Southern League

The Dunedin City Royals and Wanaka get to see what their Otago neighbours are made of today.

The Royals and Wanaka — the only two Otago teams in the Southern League at present — will meet for the first time in the league at Logan Park Turf this afternoon.

It shapes as an intriguing match between the two teams.

The Royals — coached by Blair Scoullar, who has a long association with Wanaka and Central Otago football — had a tough opener to their season last week.

They lost 5-1 to Coastal Spirit in Christchurch after the home side fired in the first half.

Wanaka notched their first win after captain Jake Thompson’s goal beat University of Canterbury 1-0 last week.

The two are evenly poised for a great game.

Local football also gets under way this weekend in both the southern premier leagues.

Defending champions Mosgiel will host Northern in what is sure to be a big clash.

Otago University are on the road to Queens Park in Invercargill, Green Island will host Northern Hearts at Sunnyvale, and the Royals face Old Boys at Logan Park Turf.

In the South Island women’s league Roslyn-Wakari are home to University of Canterbury, and Otago University — who had a brilliant win against defending champions Cashmere Technical last weekend — are away to Halswell today.

Tomorrow the Royals are away to NW United.

In the women’s Southern premier league, the Roslyn hosts the Royals, Northern are home to Queens Park and Green Island host Otago University.