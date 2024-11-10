Pooch pitch invasion during Phoenix match

Phoenix captain Annalie Longo and her dog at Porirua Park during the team's round 2 clash with Canberra United on Sunday. Photo: Screenshot

Fans were treated to an unexpected pitch invader when Wellington Phoenix captain Annalie Longo's dog stole the show in the team's A-League clash with Canberra United.

Sky commentator Jason Pine responded to the action unfolding on Sunday afternoon at Porirua Park, as the adorable pooch bounded onto the pitch and roamed freely for half a minute.

"Well, while we're watching that - there's a dog on the pitch. You don't often see that, or certainly not at this level," Pine said.

The experienced A-League broadcaster was the first to have an inkling who the dog might belong to.

"I think that might be Annalie Longo's own dog," Pine said.

"Maybe she needs to go and get her."

Multiple players chased the dog, before Longo gave it a hug and carried it safely off the park, all while the Phoenix fans in the Yellow Fever chanted along to the song, 'Who let the dogs out'.

Finally the commentary team wrapped the action of the canine variety, with Pine noting in an amused tone: "This is indeed the best league in the world".

Longo's dog stole the show, and had the crowd chanting along, as he joined the players on the pitch. Photo: Screenshot

But he wasn't done yet, later musing about the encounter on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"Never take the mic away from me. I absolutely love this league," he said.

For the record, Canberra came away with the 1-0 victory, as Matilda's player Michelle Heyman scored the winner for the visitors in the 11th minute. This was a significant milestone, as the experienced Australian representative chalked up her 100th A-League goal.

And while the Phoenix women are without a point after two rounds, they gained a raft of new fans after today's friendly action on the pitch.