Prospective referees answer call

Prospective referees have put their hands up but more are still needed to avert a shortage of whistle-blowers.

The men in the middle have been dropping in numbers over the past few years and it had come to a head this year as some referees — in extreme cases — were forced to cover three games on a Saturday.

There was a strong chance that some games would not being able to have a referee.

A call went out about a week ago to get clubs involved in scouting out prospective referees. It had been suggested that clubs which had a senior team put someone forward to referee a match.

Otago Rugby Football Union education officer Tumua Ioane said that the response from the senior clubs had been great.

Many had got out and officiated a game over the weekend.

He said offers to referee were continuing to come in.

Many of the referees were working at the lower levels to begin with and that was leading to others being pushed through the ranks.

Ioane said it was pleasing at the weekend to see members of the Otago Boys’ High School First XV, who did not play on the Saturday, referee all the under-13 club games.

He said the feedback from players, coaches and those on the sideline was that the school referees did well.

Ioane said what had also come out of the plea for more referees was that local businesses had come forward wanting to give assistance.

The support from the community had been great and the matter was seen as a rugby issue, not a referee issue.

However, more referees were still required. He commented that although students were a good source of referees they were always moving on.

Ideally, Ioane wanted those who had played the game and were now retired to consider refereeing to help out.

Those who were at a loose end on a Saturday could also come and assist, he suggested.