Ronaldo becomes football's first billionaire

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to reach billionaire status, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It has valued the Portugal great's net worth at an estimated $US1.4 billion ($2.4 billion).

The 40-year-old striker's financial ascent comes after he signed a new contract with Saudi side Al-Nassr in June, reportedly worth more than $US400 million.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr from Manchester United in 2023 had already made him the highest-paid player in football history, with an annual salary of £177 million ($NZ410 million), plus bonuses and a reported 15% share in his Saudi Arabia club.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Al Nassr last month. Despite vast wealth, the football great has no plans to retire. Photo: Reuters

Argentina and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has earned more than $US600 million in pre-tax salary during his career.

Ronaldo's billionaire status places him among a rare group of athletes that includes basketball greats Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods and tennis player Roger Federer.

Ronaldo suggested he is not considering retirement any time soon.

"I still have a passion for this," he said at the Portugal Football Globes gala on Tuesday. "My family says it's time to quit and they ask me why I want to score 1000 goals if I've already scored 900-something. But I don't think that way inside.

"I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team. Why not continue? I am sure that when I finish I will leave full because I gave everything of myself.

"I know I don't have many years left to play, but the few I have left, I have to enjoy them to the fullest."