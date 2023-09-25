Southern undone by individual brilliance

Margarida Dias steals the ball from Eastern Suburbs’ player Arya Blackler during yesterday’s National League match at Logan Park. Southern United went down 1-0 to the defending champions. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

If this is the benchmark, Southern United are not far away.

A 1-0 loss in their national league opener against Eastern Suburbs at Logan Park yesterday indicated Southern United, even with some key players missing from last year, can be confident of being highly competitive this season.

The Aucklanders showed plenty of class, as expected.

But the defending champions were also held largely in check by a determined home side.

Southern United hustled and harried their opponents, created a couple of decent opportunities, and only conceded a goal thanks to a piece of individual brilliance from Wilford Carroll.

The issue for Southern is that they did not show enough cutting edge in the attacking third.

Chelsea Whittaker and Jasmine Prince were among the chief creators last season, and their absence was sorely felt.

Margarida Dias did her best to run into space, but she will need some more sparkle around her in the coming weeks.

At least Southern coach Kris Ridley can be confident his rearguard is up to any challenge.

Hannah Mackay-Wright. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Hannah Mackay-Wright was as imperious as ever in central defence, goalkeeper Amy Simmers made a couple of lovely saves and could do nothing about the goal, and captain Rose Morton, as usual, buzzed around with purpose at the base of midfield.

Eastern Suburbs had the two class acts on the park in the form of Charlotte Wilford Carroll and Nicole Cooper.

They combined seamlessly through the middle and always looked dangerous, while Erinna Wong showed some nice touches on the flanks.

Southern had the first half-chance when Amy Hislop squared to Kendrah Smith, whose finish was lacking genuine punch.

Morton then lofted in a dangerous cross and Hislop headed high over the bar.

Simmers saved a strong Cooper shot, and Wilford-Carroll blazed over from distance.

Eastern Suburbs looked certain to score before the half.

Cooper went clean on goal in the 38th minute, but was foiled by Mackay-Wright, and Cooper was again clear in the 41st minute but, after she had rounded Simmers, she lost the ball over the line.

Southern had a fair shout for handball in the final minute of the half, but it remained 0-0 at the break.

Eastern Suburbs dominated much of the second half and got the only goal thanks to a booming strike from Carroll.

She gathered possession on the edge of the box and blazed a left-footer on the angle past Simmers.

Southern United are away to the Phoenix Reserves on Sunday.

Ella McCann fired a hat-trick to lead the Phoenix Reserves to a 4-0 win over Ellerslie at the weekend.

Sofia Garcia went one better, scoring four goals to guide Kate Sheppard Cup champions Western Springs to an 8-0 thumping of Capital Football.

Auckland United beat Canterbury United Pride 4-2, and Waterside Karori and Wellington United drew 1-1.

National league

The scores

Eastern Suburbs 1 Charlotte Wilford Carroll 57’

Southern United 0

Halftime: 0-0