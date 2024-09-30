Southern Utd draw with Eastern Suburbs in wind-marred game

Photo: file

Southern United started their national league season with a 0-0 draw against Eastern Suburbs in Auckland yesterday.

It was a fairly even contest, as Southern United found their feet after being together for mere weeks compared with their opponents at Madills Farm.

Neither side had many of their chances on target, as a difficult wind made things tricky in the box.

Southern United replacement Raegan Potter had the best chance in the 85th minute, as her shot skimmed across the face of goal.

Playing into the breeze, Southern United controlled possession in the opening minutes and committed high as they tested new combinations.

Hannah Mackay-Wright was in the thick of everything and copped an elbow to the mouth for her troubles.

Eastern Suburbs had the first corner in the 19th minute while Mackay-Wright was being assessed, but the wind carried the in-swinger too far.

The home side began to find more ball and threatened Southern United, who sat deep to guard their goal.

They defended well as Eastern Suburbs tried to find their opener.

The visitors linked up better, but still came away empty handed.

It was a tight tussle for the first half and took until the 47th minute for Southern United to win their first corner.

Gemma Keen sprinted down the left flank and was awarded a penalty when she was taken out by Hannah Saxon.

She chipped the ball in to goal but it was an easy save for goalkeeper Nikki Whyte.

Zoe Benson had Eastern Suburbs’ best effort that went just over the bar.

Southern United’s defence was solid, the team making good clearances, and Alisa Tuatagaloa impressed at the back in her first appearance.

Britany Cunningham-Lee raced on to the ball in the box for Eastern Suburbs, but gutsy Southern United goalkeeper Lauren Paterson was brave, sliding out of goal for the save.

Millie Scott had the best corner for Southern United in the 72nd minute, which connected with Toni Power, whose header was saved.

West Coast Rangers started their campaign with a big 5-0 win against Central.

Canterbury United Pride beat Phoenix Reserves 4-1; Wellington United came from behind in a 3-2 victory over Western Springs; and defending champions Auckland United had a 1-1 draw against Waterside Karori.

