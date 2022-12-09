Which of the final eight will make it to the final four?

Croatia goalkeeper Ivica Ivusic trains in Doha yesterday.PHOTO: REUTERS

Croatia v Brazil

Tomorrow, 4am

Form: Croatia is a bit of a dark horse. It had two 0-0 draws in group play, and won a second-round penalty shootout thanks to some awful Japanese penalty-taking. Brazil lost its final group game — a dead rubber against Cameroon — but has otherwise sailed through the first half of the tournament.

PHOTO: REUTERS Alisson might be the best goalie at the tournament, and Casemiro a bit of an unsung hero. But it’s all about Neymar, and if golden boy can take his buddies all the way.

Key Croatia player: Savour the sight of wonderful midfielder Luka Modric potentially one last time.

The prediction: This tournament has showed anything is possible. But Brazil wins 3-1.

Netherlands v Argentina

Tomorrow, 8am

Form: Why did nobody tip the Dutch? They have looked quietly excellent, and are riding a long unbeaten streak in international football. Argentina started with that shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, but has since been mostly excellent.

PHOTO: REUTERS If you did not know much about Cody Gakpo before Qatar, considered yourself educated. Scored in all three group games and is a constant threat up top.

Key Argentina player: This category has been easy to complete for the past couple of decades. Yes, it’s all about Messi-Messi-Messi-Messi.

The prediction: I’m hearing a LOT of people tipping the Dutch. My feeling is 2-2 after extra time, and the Argies to win on penalties.

Morocco v Portugal

Sunday, 4am

Form: Morocco! What a great story to see the first Arab nation — and just the fourth African team — in the quarterfinals. The win over Belgium in group play, and the penalty shootout triumph over Spain, will live long in the memory. Portugal dropped its dead-rubber final group game but is coming off a 6-1 demolition of Switzerland.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES : His full name is Yassine Bounou, but the goalie is known as Bono. He tends to glare at his defenders as if to say: ‘‘I’m winning this game, with or without you.’’

Key Portugal player: Used to be easy — Himself with a capital H, Cristiano Ronaldo. But this is now the team of Bruno Fernandes, and the Manchester United star can do it all.

The prediction: No fairy tale, sorry. Portugal 2-0.

England v France

Sunday, 8am

Form: It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming ... England has been excellent, and has not conceded a goal in three games. Defending champion France has also gone quite well, to be fair.

PHOTO: REUTERS Football’s coming home ... Jude Bellingham, the best young player in the world. Will look great in a Liverpool shirt.

Key France player: Kylian Mbappe, the best player in the world. Some poor Englishman gets to try to stop him.

The prediction: It’s coming home ... England 3-2, with a Harry Kane hat-trick.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz