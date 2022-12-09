Which of the final eight will make it to the final four?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tomorrow, 4am
Form: Croatia is a bit of a dark horse. It had two 0-0 draws in group play, and won a second-round penalty shootout thanks to some awful Japanese penalty-taking. Brazil lost its final group game — a dead rubber against Cameroon — but has otherwise sailed through the first half of the tournament.
Key Croatia player: Savour the sight of wonderful midfielder Luka Modric potentially one last time.
The prediction: This tournament has showed anything is possible. But Brazil wins 3-1.
Netherlands v Argentina
Tomorrow, 8am
Form: Why did nobody tip the Dutch? They have looked quietly excellent, and are riding a long unbeaten streak in international football. Argentina started with that shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, but has since been mostly excellent.
Key Argentina player: This category has been easy to complete for the past couple of decades. Yes, it’s all about Messi-Messi-Messi-Messi.
The prediction: I’m hearing a LOT of people tipping the Dutch. My feeling is 2-2 after extra time, and the Argies to win on penalties.
Morocco v Portugal
Sunday, 4am
Form: Morocco! What a great story to see the first Arab nation — and just the fourth African team — in the quarterfinals. The win over Belgium in group play, and the penalty shootout triumph over Spain, will live long in the memory. Portugal dropped its dead-rubber final group game but is coming off a 6-1 demolition of Switzerland.
Key Portugal player: Used to be easy — Himself with a capital H, Cristiano Ronaldo. But this is now the team of Bruno Fernandes, and the Manchester United star can do it all.
The prediction: No fairy tale, sorry. Portugal 2-0.
England v France
Sunday, 8am
Form: It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming ... England has been excellent, and has not conceded a goal in three games. Defending champion France has also gone quite well, to be fair.
Key France player: Kylian Mbappe, the best player in the world. Some poor Englishman gets to try to stop him.
The prediction: It’s coming home ... England 3-2, with a Harry Kane hat-trick.