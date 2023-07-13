Women's World Cup: Free tickets up for grabs for Dunedin match

Carleigh Bennett Frilles of the Philippines women's football team, which will be in action against Switzerland in Dunedin on July 21. Photo: Getty Images

Thousands of free tickets will be released for one of the Dunedin games in the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Organisers this morning announced 5000 tickets will be given away for one game in each of the four New Zealand host cities.

The Dunedin game for which the complimentary tickets will be released is the clash between the Philippines and Switzerland on July 21.

Other games to get the free-ticket treatment are Spain v Costa Rica (Wellington, July 21), Zambia v Japan (Hamilton, July 22) and Spain v Zambia (Auckland, July 26).

The offer has come through Xero, one of Fifa's women's football partners.

Ticket sales have been sluggish for some New Zealand games but some of the minor clashes were always going to be a hard sell.

Tournament chief executive Dave Beeche said the Xero ticket offer was a "fantastic" way to celebrate reaching sales of 1.25 million tickets.

"The Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to become the most-attended women’s sporting event in history, with more than 1.25 million tickets now sold.

"With just a week until kick-off, the tournament is on track to be the biggest celebration of women’s sport of all time.''

Beeche said tickets were available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The offer goes live at noon today and is available on Fifa.com/tickets using the code 23XERO

It is limited to four tickets per person and is subject to availability.