Bombers beat B52s to retain second spot

Wild, wet and windy weather played its role during round 5 of the senior A metropolitan pennant series on Saturday.

Home teams handled the conditions the best and came out on top.

At Balmacewen, the Bombers beat their B52s clubmates 4.5-1.5 to remain solid in second place on the table.

Easy wins to Duncan Croudis, Tom Griffin and Ryan Rosevear proved to be the difference as the Bombers secured three games early.

B52s No 6 George Prendergast inflicted a rare defeat on Luke Murdoch before Ben Patston clinched the result for the Bombers, halving with Brian Helton.

Brandon Hodgson added a fourth win over Andrew Hobbs on the final green at the top of the order.

At St Clair, the competition-leading Saints barely broke a sweat against bottom-placed Island Park, locking away the Blackhead Cup for another year with a 5-1 victory.

The visitors struggled in the conditions, even more so when the rain arrived midway, with Will Summers recording his first pennant win for the Saints, beating Jarden Hammond 5/4.

Tony Giles and Connor Howes soon followed suit with big wins.

Park greenkeeper Michael Minty was the lone victor for Island Park — 7/6 over Scott Mitchell — while Harvey O’Neill finished the result in style for the Saints, beating Kade Haley-Broderick 2/1.

At Chisholm Links, where the conditions were at their worst, the home side revelled in a 6-0 whitewash of Taieri Lakes.

The result was reflected in the margins with Mike Weastell and John McIntee winning their matches 6/5 and Blair Liffiton 5/4, while Jason Pegler and Mackenzie Gibson were at least forced to play 16 holes, and Kai Koni was held to a 1-up victory over Jarred Haigh.

— Michael Minty