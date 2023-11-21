Campbell continues rich vein of form

Ben Campbell tees off on the 16th hole during the final round of the Indonesian Masters at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club on Sunday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ben Campbell is in the money again.

Campbell followed his stunning victory in the Hong Kong Open with another welcome payday in Indonesia at the weekend.

The red-hot Queenstown golfer pocketed $US84,750 ($NZ140,556) after tying for third in the Indonesian Masters at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club on Sunday night, a week after winning in Hong Kong.

Campbell had to do it the hard way, too, after starting with a 2-over-par 71.

He fired 65 in the second round to make the cut then played superbly over the weekend for rounds of 63 and 65, finishing on 18-under-par.

Campbell finished six strokes behind winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, of India.

Bhullar won his 11th Asian Tour title with rounds of 63, 67, 63 and 67.

Fellow Indian Karandeep Kochhar, who had a bogey-free final day to finish 19-under, was second.

The 132-player tournament was the final event of the Asian Tour season.

Campbell gets a brief break at home before heading to Sydney next week for the Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs.