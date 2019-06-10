Dominant Island Park, Otago to meet in final

Duncan Croudis. Photo: Peter McIntosh

After resounding semifinal wins on the Taieri Lakes course on Saturday, Otago will meet Island Park in the final of the men's metropolitan senior A pennant series on the Mosgiel course next Saturday.

Otago won all six games at the expense of Chisholm Links, while Island Park beat St Clair 5½-½ margin.

The two teams are worthy finalists having finished first and second in the 10 round home-and-away round-robin series before the playoffs.

Defending champion Otago might start favourite to win next weekend's final but beating Island Park could be a tall order as the Park team boasts of a wealth of experienced golfers.

The Balmacewen team has three players who represented Otago last December in Callum Judkins, Brandon Hodgson and Duncan Croudis.

Add to this national left-handed champion Ben Patston and the well-performed Nick Borren and Island Park will have an uphill battle.

But Island Park has Michael Smith, Chris Snow, Michael Minty and Phil Bungard, who have all played in Otago teams in recent years.

Chris Snow

On Saturday, the Otago tail wagged as Croudis and Borren posted 6 and 5 wins while No5 Patston beat former New Zealand basketball representative Robbie Cooke on the 14th green.

This gave the Chisholm team the formidable task of winning the other three but No1 Dulan Stock and Hodgson posted 3 and 2 wins to put the contest beyond doubt.

Former Queenstown junior Callum Judkins gave Balmacewen the clean sweep, beating Justin Park on the penultimate green.

In the other semifinal, Island Park was always in control as Smith, Snow and Minty joined Mike Wray and Monty Wong to win the top five games.

St Clair junior Callum White gave his team its only joy as he held Bungard to a half in a very tight contest.