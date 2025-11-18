Four top Kiwi golfers commit to NZ Open

Daniel Hillier has had a strong finish to the season on the DP World Tour, narrowly missing out on a PGA Tour card. Photo: Getty Images

Four leading Kiwi golfers have announced they'll play in the New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort in February.

World-class talents Daniel Hillier and Kazuma Kobori, PGA Tour Champions star Steven Alker, and Ben Campbell, who has come close to lifting the trophy, are returning.

Local favourite Ben Campbell returns with unfinished business, having recorded multiple podium finishes at the New Zealand Open.

"The New Zealand Open is the one we all want to win," said Campbell. "I've had a few really good runs at it, and I'd love nothing more than to get across the line. Millbrook Resort is my home course, and the team always delivers a world-class event. Playing in front of the home crowd gives me that extra bit of drive."

This week Alker, a standout on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit, only just missed out on a third Charles Schwab Cup title in four years.

He is once again making the journey back home to chase the championship.

"It's always a privilege to come home and play in the New Zealand Open," said Alker. "This event means a lot to all of us who've represented New Zealand around the world. It would mean the world to me to lift that trophy in front of my friends and family."

Hillier returns to Queenstown following another outstanding season on the DP World Tour, highlighted by his runner-up finish at the Dubai Desert Classic, and a top-five in Abu Dhabi.

His consistency across the year saw him finish 18th on the Race to Dubai rankings. A DP World Tour winner and Olympian, Hillier is currently New Zealand's No.2-ranked male golfer.

"The New Zealand Open is always a highlight of the season. No matter where we are in the world or how busy the schedule gets, I always make time to come home and play this event. Competing in front of a home crowd, with family and friends around, is something you just can't replicate. Winning the New Zealand Open is a massive goal for me," Hillier said.

Kobori, who also competes on the DP World Tour, has confirmed his return after a rapid rise through the professional ranks.

Kobori won three times in the 2024/25 season to claim the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, and then delivered a superb rookie campaign on the DP World Tour that earned him a place at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

"Coming back to play the New Zealand Open is always special. I love being home, playing in front of our supporters, and competing alongside so many of New Zealand's best golfers. It's a tournament I've dreamed of winning for a long time, and I can't wait to be back at Millbrook," Kabori said.

Tournament Director Michael Glading said while the NZ Open was an internationally recognised event, having New Zealand's best players on display was exciting.

The 105th New Zealand Open in Queenstown starts on the 26th February 2026.