Kiwis Kobori and Hillier in hunt for Aussie PGA

Kazuma Kobori shot a 2-under par 69 to sit one shot off the leaders at Royal Queensland. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi Kazuma Kobori has slipped a shot behind the leaders after the third round of the Australian PGA Championship at the DP World Tour's season-opener at Royal Queensland.

The second-round leader carded a two-under-par 69 to remain in contention into Sunday's final round.

Spain's David Puig, Ricardo Gouveia from Portugal and local favourite Anthony Quayle will share the lead into the final round, sitting on 13-under par, after Saturday's weather-affected third round.

Kobori and Australia's Min Woo Lee lurk close behind, with former US Masters champion Adam Scott and Kiwi Daniel Hillier a further shot behind.

"It was a little bit more of a grind today," Queenslander Quayle said. "The first six holes felt like business as usual and then, after the rain delay, I wasn't hitting it my best.

"I made a bogey on 14 and it kicked me into gear, I felt like I played really nicely on the last four holes."

Puig was one of four players to go around the course in 65 strokes, the lowest score of the day, with the Spaniard climbing up into a share of the lead, alongside Gouveia and Quayle.

Meanwhile, Kobori birdied the opening two holes, before playing par golf for the rest of his round.

Former winner Scott hauled himself into contention with a five-under 66 to sit on 11-under, two shots adrift of the summit, with a performance that included eight birdies.

- Additional reporting RNZ