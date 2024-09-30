Geary retains title

Josh Geary. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Josh Geary retained his title at the Tauranga Open with a total score of 21-under at the Tauranga Golf Club yesterday.

It was Geary’s fifth win at the event, and his 10th career victory on the Charles Tour, extending his record as the most successful player in the tour’s history.

The final round shaped as a two-man battle between Geary and leading amateur Jayden Ford. Geary birdied three of the first four holes to take command, while Ford bogeyed the opening hole, and finished five shots behind Geary.