Tough start for Ko at US PGA

Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at Frisco, Texas. Photo: Getty Images

It has been a tough start for Dame Lydia Ko at the third golf major of the year.

She opened with a three-over 75 at the Women's PGA Championship, being played at Fields Ranch East in Texas.

Ko started in fine style, sinking a long putt for birdie at the par-five first hole. But that was as good as it got, Ko not finding another birdie in her remaining 17 holes.

Bogeys at the third, sixth and seventh saw her fall back, and while pars at her next nine holes saw her steady things somewhat, another bogey at the par-three 17th had her falling away again.

Ko's round had her seven shots behind the clubhouse leader, Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul, who opened with a four-under 68, including six birdies and one double-bogey.

Thitikul, currently at number two in the world rankings just ahead of Ko, led by one shot ahead of Australian Minjee Lee.

World number one American Nelly Korda was also in touch after shooting an even-par 72.