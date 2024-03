New Zealand made a solid start to the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup at the Clearwater club yesterday.

Chinese Taipei, led by Asia-Pacific amateur champion Chun-Wei Wu, finished with a team score of 3-over par, three shots clear of New Zealand and Korea. Australia and Japan were a shot further back.

Wu shared the individual lead at 1-over-par with Aina Fujimoto (Japan) and Zara Anand (India).