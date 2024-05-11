Make or break time as season nears end

Photo: Getty Images

Island Park v Chisholm Links

This a crunch game for both Island Park and Chisholm Links. The Links sit ahead of Park in fourth spot on games but level on points with four rounds to play — Island Park will see this as a must-win game with games against the Bombers and Saints to come while Links have a similar run home.

There is still no Phil Bungard who is on maternity duty after the birth of his second child but the home side boast a solid looking line-up while Links will look to attack at the tail through Kai Koni and Luke Worthington who have been solid.

History and matchups look favourable for Island Park and they need to snap out of their losing streak. Park by a couple of games.

Otago B52s v Otago Bombers

Traditionally this is always a close battle — the B52s lead the competition while the Bombers are simmering away like a pot of spuds ready to burst after a slow start.

The Bombers have the luxury of a settled strong line up with clearly their best six on course once again — they will fancy themselves of returning serve after being defeated via a playoff against the B52s in round 2.

The B52s look good in a couple of fixtures but may need a couple of players to fire up for play-off material. Bombers may get this one with games to spare.

Taieri Lakes v St Clair Saints

Two losses on the trot sees the Saints venture to the wild west of North Taieri in need of jumping back on the wagon against Taieri Lakes. A loss for the Lakes almost certainly kills off any finals golf with two of their remaining three matches against the Balmacewen teams.

There is no doubt there are some positives for the home side with some good individual results from the last few weeks but once again the Saints are at another level of competition. It’s a case of the Saints players collectively having a ‘‘off day’’ and Lakes playing better than their own expectations if they are to succeed.

The Saints should get the win, a whitewash is a possibility but perhaps a couple of a games might be there for the Lakes.