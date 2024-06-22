Obituary: Peter Oosterhuis, golfer, commentator

English golfer Peter Oosterhuis during the 1973 Open Championship at Troon in Scotland, UK, July 1973. Photo: Getty Images

A talented golfer who was twice runner-up in the British Open, English golfer Peter Oosterhuis made a successful transition to the commentary booth, being a key voice of European and then United States golf for years.

Born in London, Oosterhuis played on the European circuit from 1969-74, winning 10 times and topping the order of merit from 1971-74. He then switched to the PGA, but only won once there — the 1981 Canadian Open.

In 1994, after retiring, he was hired to cover the PGA Tour by Britain’s Sky Sports. He also covered the British Open for the BBC.

After two years as an analyst for the Golf Channel he joined US network CBS. A 2015 diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease forced him off the air.

He died on May 2 aged 75. — Agencies