Koni best as Otago struggle

Otago proved no match for the star-studded Auckland team, falling 4-1 at the Russley club.
Koni delivered the point at No 3 when she beat Chloe So 1-up.
Yoonae Jeong had a decent scrap with Chloe Lam at No 1 before the Aucklander won 2&1. Amber Boyce (4&3), Abigael Crawford (5&3) and Sophia Park (3&2) had losses for Otago, who had the bye in the morning.
The Otago women play Taranaki today.
Otago’s men started yesterday with a 4-1 loss to Canterbury at the Harewood course.
Experienced No 5 Phil Bungard delivered Otago’s only point when he beat Cameron Grant 1-up.
In the afternoon round, the Otago men rebounded with a 3.5-1.5 win over Manawatu-Whanganui. Duncan Croudis (No 3) and Ricky Kang (No 4) each had 2&1 wins, Bungard capped an excellent day with a 3&2 win, and Troy Scott came from 4-down to square his match at No 2.
The Otago men play Auckland today.