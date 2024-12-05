Koni best as Otago struggle

Otago golfer Anahera Koni in action in 2022. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Rising star Anahera Koni provided the lone highlight for the Otago women on the second day of the New Zealand interprovincial in Christchurch yesterday.

Otago proved no match for the star-studded Auckland team, falling 4-1 at the Russley club.

Koni delivered the point at No 3 when she beat Chloe So 1-up.

Yoonae Jeong had a decent scrap with Chloe Lam at No 1 before the Aucklander won 2&1. Amber Boyce (4&3), Abigael Crawford (5&3) and Sophia Park (3&2) had losses for Otago, who had the bye in the morning.

The Otago women play Taranaki today.

Otago’s men started yesterday with a 4-1 loss to Canterbury at the Harewood course.

Experienced No 5 Phil Bungard delivered Otago’s only point when he beat Cameron Grant 1-up.

In the afternoon round, the Otago men rebounded with a 3.5-1.5 win over Manawatu-Whanganui. Duncan Croudis (No 3) and Ricky Kang (No 4) each had 2&1 wins, Bungard capped an excellent day with a 3&2 win, and Troy Scott came from 4-down to square his match at No 2.

The Otago men play Auckland today.