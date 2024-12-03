Rejuvenated Scott set to make interprovincial debut

Troy Scott plays a shot during the Otago matchplay at Balmacewen earlier this season. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Troy Scott has come a long way.

The Cromwell golfer will today make his New Zealand interprovincial debut for Otago at the Russley club in Christchurch.

It has been some journey for the former Waikato youth star, who only returned to the course relatively recently following a decade away from the game that included a debilitating spell with chronic fatigue.

"It really nailed me, eh," Scott said.

"I dealt with it for three or four years, and all up had about 10 years off golf."

Scott, now 31, was on the fast lane before illness struck.

Raised in Te Puke, he went to boarding school at the golfing nursery of St Peter’s, in Cambridge, where he came under the wing of former Otago Golf Club professional Simon Thomas.

He represented Waikato at the New Zealand junior interprovincial but missed his senior debut when he got crook.

Other elements of life — Scott is father to a 2-year-old son, and moved to Cromwell to set up a scaffolding company with a mate — have taken priority in recent years.

The golf clubs eventually demanded to be picked up again.

"Once you have a taste again, I guess you just get the bug.

"It’s just been this year that I’ve got back into it, really. I’d had enough of being terrible so I put a little bit more work in.

"Life is pretty busy so I just grab time on the golf course when I can."

Scott, who plays out of the Cromwell club and lists Jack’s Point as his favourite course in the South, has his handicap down to 2.6.

He demanded selection for the Otago five-man team when he reached the final of the Otago matchplay at Balmacewen, and both he and Queenstown youngster Ricky Kang will make their debuts today.

The men’s tournament opens at the Russley course today before heading to Harewood tomorrow then back to Russley for Thursday-Friday matches.

Otago, who finished seventh last year and have not won the national title since 1982, will lean on the experience of Duncan Croudis and Phil Bungard, while Will McLauchlan has the ability to challenge anyone at the top of the order.

Defending champions Auckland are again led by Joshua Bai, Canterbury should be strong at home with rising star Cooper Moore at No 1, and Bay of Plenty have a deep lineup anchored by Mitchell Kale.

NZ interprovincial

Otago men

Will McLauchlan (Otago), Troy Scott (Cromwell), Duncan Croudis (Otago), Ricky Kang (Futures Wakatipu), Phil Bungard (Taieri Lakes). Reserve: Ben Patston (Otago)

Draw

Today: v Taranaki, bye

Tomorrow: v Canterbury, v Manawatū-Whanganui

Thursday: v Auckland

Friday: v Southland, v Waikato