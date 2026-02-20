Ranking points, Open qualification on offer at St Clair

There are a couple of extra incentives for leading golfers at the Dunedin strokeplay this weekend.

The annual tournament at the St Clair club has plenty of history behind it and offers enough of a reward in joining an illustrious list of winners.

Extra carrots this year are the chance to earn world amateur ranking points and an opportunity to qualify for the New Zealand Open at Millbrook next week.

The elite (black tee) division of the tournament has been expanded from 36 holes to 54 to qualify for world amateur rankings.

Top golfers will play 36 holes tomorrow and another 18 on Sunday, while other divisions will remain 36-hole events.

The top three finishers who are not otherwise exempt can earn a start at the final New Zealand Open qualifying tournament in Cromwell on Monday.

St Clair professional Patrick Moore said the Dunedin strokeplay had attracted more than 110 players across seven divisions.

Just 21 golfers have entered the elite division.

Otago Golf Club’s leading men are heading north for their annual clash with the Christchurch club, so that removes a lot of top players, including 2024 champion Ben Patston.

Phil Bungard, who has won three of the past four Dunedin strokeplays, is now based at the Templeton club.

Otago representative Sophia Park and rising star Joanna Ke are the only women in the elite field, but there should be a handful of strong contenders for the men’s crown.

Parker Aluesi knows his home St Clair course to the final blade of grass, Troy Scott (Cromwell) has been an Otago matchplay finalist and has become a solid New Zealand interprovincial representative, and Kai Koni (Chisholm) has plenty of ability.

St Clair youngster Albie Reed and Otago masters representative Chris Snow might also fancy their chances.