Taieri Lakes lapsitup

Photo: Getty Images

Futures Golf Dunedin looks set to play a key role in this year’s senior A metropolitan pennant series, a number of Dunedin’s young golfers filtering through clubs at the weekend.

The move could prove a master stroke in time for Otago golf to help accelerate youth development within the representative scene throughout the province.

Defending champions Otago Bombers, runners-up St Clair Saints and Taieri Lakes all recorded wins on Saturday, Taieri Lakes claiming the early lead with a resounding 5-1 win away to Island Park.

The visitors were always in the box seat at Waldronville, Island Park featuring two debutants in Matt Chiles and Oliver Devereux.

Both had tough introductions to senior A, falling to Jarred Haigh and Josh Boath respectively, before Hayden Robertson secured the key third win for Taieri Lakes.

Blair Bennett and Phil Bungard secured two more wins for the Lakes before new Park captain Kade Haley-Broderick fought off Jarrod Mitchell for his side’s sole win.

At St Clair, the Saints got home via a playoff against the B52s on the second hole thanks to Parker Aluesi hitting it stiff at the 17th for a tap-in birdie against George Prendergast.

The result was fitting, the Saints sextet earning the first three games with relative ease, led by Futures golfer Albie Reed on debut with a resounding victory over Jonty Smith, son of former Otago representative Michael Smith.

The other Saints wins went to Aluesi and Logan Clarke while George Prendergast and American Brian Helton led the fightback for the visitors before debutant Riki Bush beat another junior, Will Summers, on the final green, to force the playoff.

At Balmacewen, the defending champions had to work hard to overcome Chisholm Links in a match that is becoming a close fixture.

Despite all the smoke and mirrors on social media leading up to round one, the Bombers secured the first three wins comfortably through Ricky Stewart, Luke Murdoch and Ben Patston before Blair Lifiton hit back for the visitors over Josh Tasman-Jones.

Expat Bomber John McIntee continued to be a tough beat around his home track, beating Callum Judkins.

That kept the Links in the contest, and a playoff was on the cards with Mackenzie Gibson ahead of Bombers No 4 Ryan Rosevear.

However, Rosevear won the 17th with par before a conceded birdie on the final green gave the Bombers the narrow win.

By Michael Minty