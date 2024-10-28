Upsets aplenty in matchplay tournament

Duncan Croudis tees off the first hole during the Otago matchplay at Balmacewen yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

There will be an interesting tale to tell at the end of one of the more unusual Otago matchplay tournaments this afternoon.

A bunch of unexpected results and some classic Dunedin weather have combined to shake up the annual event at Balmacewen.

In-form Cromwell golfer Troy Scott will play Matt Crawford (St Clair) in one semifinal, and rising Queenstown star Noah Novacek will face Southland representative Ben Munro (Drummond) in the other.

Scott has had an excellent year and he sent another message to Otago selectors with a 4&3 win over No 1 qualifier Brandon Hodgson in the quarterfinals yesterday.

Crawford, who made a hole in one on the 12th in Saturday qualifying, beat former champion Phil Bungard 4&2.

On the other side of the draw, Munro beat Mackenzie Gibson 2&1, and Novacek pipped Otago team-mate Jakob Bleach 1-up.

Two of the big guns fell at the first knockout stage as Novacek beat Parker Aluesi 3&2, and Bleach beat Otago No 1 Will McLauchlan 1-up.

Heavy rain meant play did not start yesterday until 2.30pm, and matches were reduced to nine holes, though today’s semifinals and final will be over the regulation 18.

Saturday qualifying for the tournament was reduced from two rounds to one thanks to the miserable conditions.

Hodgson showed his experience as he was the only golfer to break par, shooting four birdies to go with a bogey and a double bogey in his 1-under 70.

Hodgson finished four shots clear of Aluesi, Crawford and Lewis Harper, all of whom posted 3-over 74.

The highest-profile casualty was Otago representative Ben Patston, whose 11-over 82 was only good enough for 18th in qualifying.

There was no play in the women’s championship nor in the men’s masters or second division events. All will hold abbreviated matches today, though the women’s final will still be 18 holes.