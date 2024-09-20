Landmark win for Otago women

Otago players Rose Parkinson (left) and Tessa Jopp celebrate victory at the national championships in Palmerston North yesterday. PHOTO: DAVE LINTOTT

The Otago women have registered a breakthrough win at the national championships that was perhaps a decade in the making.

The men, however, had a 3-2 loss to Canterbury and will need a solid win and another result to go their way today to keep their title prospects alive.

Otago’s women beat Waikato 1-0 in a bottom four game yesterday.

Hayley Cox slammed in a penalty corner in the 12th minute.

Otago had plenty of opportunities to add to their total, but could not find the back of the net again.

But coach Hymie Gill was thrilled with the result and had hinted they were close to a breakthrough win earlier in the week.

"We were looking back through some records and it would be a decade ago [that we had a win]," Gill said.

"They might have had a draw with Canterbury and a shootout win a long time ago.

"We dominated but couldn’t get the extra goal. They had a couple of chances, so our goalkeepers and our defence were on point and made sure that we weren’t going to concede a goal.

"And that’s our second game that we haven’t conceded a goal, so that’s good for us."

Star duo Kelsey Smith and Tessa Jopp were influential. Smith was threatening in the circle and also got back and did a lot of defending in the midfield.

Jopp also had an industrious game. She worked, worked and worked some more in an inspiring effort for the younger players in the team.

Both Smith and Jopp have played at the top level, and that class shone through.

"They were just running around all over the field and leading the young crew we’ve got."

The back four of Ava Beens, Anneka Calder, Hannah Cormack and Eve Swan had a busy shift as well, and goalies Holly Micklem and Rachael Lecky made some good saves.

Otago will play Wellington today, and a win or a draw will be enough for them to secure a place in the final of the bottom four.

The men have been left in a very tricky spot.

The back-to-back champions fell behind early in their game against Canterbury.

International Sam Lane scored the first of his three goals in the fifth minute. He added another on the half-an-hour mark and completed his hat-trick shortly after.

Finn Ward clawed one back for Otago and Joshua Wypych scored late to create some drama at the end.

But Canterbury saw off the threat to lead the top four standings with six points.

North Harbour beat Waikato 3-1 in the other top four game and are in second place with five points.

Waikato have two points and Otago are in last place with one.

Otago can still make it through to the final, but they need to beat North Harbour today by two goals and for Canterbury to do them a favour by defeating Waikato.

Otago coach Blair Tarrant said Otago let themselves down with their basic skills under pressure and Lane was devastating in the circle, but they were still in the race.