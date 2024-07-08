Otago teams off to flyer

Both Otago teams started the national under-18 tournament with solid wins yesterday.

The Otago men beat neighbours Central Otago 5-0 in Hawke’s Bay. Oliver Battrick scored twice, with the other goals coming from Nick Casey, Max Braithwaite and Jack Aubin.

In Christchurch, the Otago women beat Taranaki 3-0. Billie Crowe and Hannah Hunter scored from penalty corners and Georgia McHutchon added a field goal.