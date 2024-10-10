Strong Otago presence in Alpiners squads

Otago will be well represented in the two Alpiners squads which will compete in the inaugural Premier Hockey League which starts early next month.

The Otago men’s team, which finished third at the national championships in Palmerston North last month, have secured nine spots.

Former Black Sticks captain Blair Tarrant will be joined by all three Ward brothers Jordan, Finn and Patrick.

Talented duo Malachi Buschl and Benjamin Culhane were obvious inclusions and Felix McIntosh, James Nicolson and Daniel Torr have made the squad as well.

The Otago women’s side finished a commendable sixth at the national championships and have a strong core of players selected for the Alpiners.

Black Stick Tessa Jopp and Annabelle Schneideman both impressed at the nationals and they will be joined by Anneka Calder, who played for Otago this season but was on loan from Canterbury.

Pippa Croft missed out on a spot in the Otago team this season but has been named in the Alpiners, and Kelsey Smith has been named in the Falcons but she played for Otago this season.

The Premier Hockey League gets under way on November 2 and will run through until December 7.

There are four franchises — the Alpiners, Falcons, Mavericks, and Tridents.

The teams include 25 Black Sticks in the men’s competition and 19 Black Sticks in the women’s league.

Hockey New Zealand views the new league as the pinnacle of domestic hockey.

Games are scheduled around the country.

The two Alpiners sides open their campaign against the teams from the Falcons in Dunedin on November 3.

Alpiners men

The squad

George Baker, Louis Beckert, Malachi Buschl, Benjamin Culhane, Nick Findlay, Josh Irwin, Sam Lane, Nick Lidstone, Sam Lints, Felix McIntosh, Charlie Morrison, Joe Morrison, Gus Nelson, James Nicolson, Blair Tarrant, Daniel Torr, Finn Ward, Jordan Ward, Patrick Ward, Simon Yorston.

Alpiners women

The squad

Isabella Ambrosius, Jessie Anderson, Rosie Bedford, Millie Calder, Anneka Calder, Pippa Croft, Aleisha Davis, Jaimee Eades, Tessa Jopp, Jenna Rae Mcintyre, Kirsty Nation, Sophie Nation, Tessa Reid, Ruby Roberts, Annabelle Schneideman, Arabella Sheild, Issy Story, Mezzy Surridge, Britt Wang.