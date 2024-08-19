Whales escape elimination after putting pressure on midfield

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dread it or run from it — destiny still arrives.

The University Whales maintained their reputation as finals specialists and kept their season alive by beating the Albany Alligators 4-1 in the Dunedin men’s premier club elimination final on Saturday.

After showing very little through the first two and a-half rounds, the students snapped into gear over the past few weeks of the regular season, and they carried that momentum into the finals.

They started by putting plenty of pressure on Albany in the midfield. Midway through the first quarter, Benji Culhane was able to lead a counter-attack, where he dribbled half the field and beat several players, before putting it on the plate for Jakob Bell-Kake to deflect home.

The Whales kept that momentum going into the second quarter with a similarly slick attack down the left channel, before they played it back across the top of the circle, where Joshua Wypych cleverly let the ball roll across his body, before flicking into a basically empty net.

With a mountain to climb, Albany responded reasonably well, getting one back through Jack Cotton just before halftime.

The game was on a knife-edge through the third quarter, but a defence calamity gifted Bell-Kake a chance, and he slotted an excellent reverse from a tight angle.

The Gators tried, but there was no stopping Uni. With time nearly up and with nobody defending the circle, Liam Williams deflected one in to seal the deal.

The final scoreline was probably a touch harsh on Albany, who were in it for long stretches, often thanks to inspirational keeper Ben Sinnamon, who never gave up and made a catalogue of cracking saves.

In the qualifying final, the Taieri Tuataras laid down the gauntlet by pummelling Kings United 6-0.

The top qualifiers were rampant, taking an early lead through Oliver Battrick. That seemed to spark Battrick into life, who would end the game with a well-timed hat-trick.

Kings simply had no answers, as the ball kept flying into the back of the net. They have to quickly lick their wounds for the midweek do-or-die clash with the Whales.

In the premier women’s qualifying final, there was a major upset.

Momona, who have been somewhat on a slide after a strong start to the season, held City Highlanders to a 2-2 draw before taking them down in a shootout.

It was a fairly even game with the two sides going blow for blow.

In the shootout, it was Momona’s day. Ruby Pedersen and Sorrell Shand slotted theirs, while keeper Danielle Stephenson kept City’s out, sending Momona off to the big dance.

Whom they will play remains up in the air, but it will not be the University Huskies as they were pummelled 5-2 by Kings United in the elimination final.

The in-form Madi Lobb bagged herself a hat-trick of penalty corner goals, sending her and Kings to the midweek game, where they will take on City for a place in the final.

By Nicholas Friedlander