Chile new challenge for Gilmour in Extreme E series

Dunedin rally driver Emma Gilmour competed in Sardinia for the McLaren team in the Extreme E series in July this year. PHOTO: MCLAREN

Emma Gilmour’s electric adventure takes in uncharted territory this weekend.

The Dunedin driver and her Neom McLaren XE team are in Chile for the penultimate round of the Extreme E series.

It is the first time the electric-only championship, in its second year, has held a race in South America.

The Copper X Prix is being held in the Atacama Desert, a location chosen in conjunction with event sponsor Antofagasta Minerals to highlight the issue of sustainable mining.

Gilmour and co-driver Tanner Foust are out of the running for the title but they will be eager to impress on a desert course that includes plenty of jump opportunities and steep banking.

McLaren is eighth in the 10-team championship on 19 points, 12 clear of the ninth-placed team.

Gilmour and Foust nearly made a dream start to the campaign in Saudi Arabia, delivering a thrilling performance to win the ‘‘Crazy Race’’ qualifier and reach the final.

A nasty accident for Foust denied the McLaren pair a shot at victory.

Then, at the double-header in Sardinia, the orange car with the Kiwi heritage was third in free practice but posted a DNF in the first qualifier.

Hopes of another Crazy Race win were dashed when Gilmour had a crash just metres from the start line.

Following an impressive rebuild by the team, both drivers put in solid performances in the Odyssey 21 vehicle but failed to make it into the last race of the weekend.

Rosberg X Racing, winner of two of the first three X Prix, can go close to sealing a second championship title this weekend.

The final round of the Extreme E series is in Uruguay in November.