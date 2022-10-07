Couple rallies to get across line

For the Mackersy family, Quinn (9), Tim, Lauren and Hazel (5), the New Zealand Rally Championship was a family event. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The car felt iffy from the start of the 30km course, but Dunedin couple Tim and Lauren Mackersy could see the finish line when it finally gave out.

Mechanical mishaps aside, they enjoyed competing in the New Zealand Rally Championship held in the Auckland area last week and plan to take part again next year.

The clutch started slipping at an early stage of the 13-stage NZRC2 category rally, Tim said.

"We got about 300m from the end and the clutch died, so that was us all over.

"Lauren pushed the car, it was slightly downhill ... all the way down and across the finish line."

Letting rip on a gravel road. PHOTOS: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

A three-hour repair session was then required for the gearbox to be removed and the clutch changed on the side of the road before the pair rejoined the rally in the afternoon.

The couple have only been rallying for two years, although Tim is from a family of motorsport enthusiasts.

"Dad’s done it since we were kids. We got dragged around all different places to watch car racing," he said.

The couple now travelled with their own children, which was both enjoyable and chaotic.

Tim was behind the wheel of the Ford Fiesta, which the couple had delivered from Ireland earlier this year.

Lauren made pace notes and touring notes, providing her husband with all the information he needed about the roads across the different stages.

Both roles were high pressure, but it helped the pair knew each other so well.

The Mackersys in their Ford Fiesta.

"You’re in the car all day Tuesday, all day Wednesday, a wee bit of Thursday, all day Friday, all day Saturday," Tim said. "You have to get on with the person you’re with, and you have to trust them."

They were both competitive people, Lauren said.

Meeting as teenagers, the pair shared a common interest — downhill mountain bike racing, in which they had both competed at world championship level.

Although still fairly new to rallying, they were old hands at processing the feel of suspension and tyres and reading terrain.

"All our downhill skills cross over quite well to rally," Lauren said.

While in the car, there was no time to think about anything else.

"As soon as it finishes, if you got everything right, it’s a really good feeling."

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz