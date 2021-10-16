Duncan ready for Spanish sojourn

Dunedin rider Courtney Duncan is seen in action in the 2021 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship at the opening round in Loket, Czech Republic in July. Duncan leads the championship overall ahead of this weekend’s fifth round in Madrid, Spain. PHOTO: SHOTBYBAVO.

Nothing much changes for Courtney Duncan despite heading into the unknown this weekend.

The two-time women’s motocross world champion will look to extend her lead in the Women's Motocross Champion ship series in Spain.

‘‘Spain is a new track on the calendar for us, so no-one has been there which is always exciting.

‘‘Obviously, I saw the layout and that type of thing and it looks really good. I can’t wait to get amongst it.’’

Duncan leads the series with 176 points. But six-time champion Kiara Fontanesi (167 pints) has hit some good form. The Italian rider won three of the four races which were held in Turkey and has closed to within nine points of the Dunedin rider.

Dutch rider Nancy van der Ven is further back on 148 points, and fellow country women Shana van der Vlist is in striking distance as well on 144 points.

Despite Fontanesi getting the better of Duncan in recent races, the 25-year-old remains confident.

'‘Yes, Kiara will be good.

That’s what you expect from a six-time champ — although I don't see that as I threat, I see it as a challenge.

‘‘I’m feeling good, I mean I’ve done all I can with what I have.

Points are tight up front but that’s good.

‘‘I like that because it means you really have to bring the heat and execute on race day which is a challenge I enjoy.

‘‘The preparation has been solid. There’s nothing significant that needed changed from Turkey.

‘‘Perhaps race strategy and a lift in intensity earlier on in the races [rather than] leaving my run until the last lap which can be risky, as we now know.

‘‘But this is all easier said then done. We have another shot at it this weekend which is exciting.’’



