Fellow racers pay tribute to Kiwi killed in UK

Cormac Buchanan. Photo: supplied

Seth Devereux. Photo: supplied

Two southern motorcycling identities have paid tribute to a New Zealand rider killed in a crash in the United Kingdom yesterday.

Shane Richardson died following a crash at a British Superbikes race in Cheshire.

Shane Richardson

The Wellingtonian was caught up in an 11-bike pileup during a Supersport race at Oulton Park that also claimed the life of English rider Owen Jenner.

Another New Zealand rider, Morgan McLaren-Wood, was involved in the crash and was treated for minor injuries.

Young Southland rider Cormac Buchanan, based in Spain as he competes in the Moto3 World Championship, posted a tribute to Richardson on social media.

‘‘Don’t know what to say,’’ Buchanan wrote.

‘‘Shane Richardson was truly one of the best people I ever had the privilege of sharing the track with, not only a super talented rider but a down to earth person away from it.

‘‘You never failed to put a smile on all of our faces. You were someone I could look up to and learn from and I am so lucky to have had your guidance in my first year in Europe in the UK.

‘‘I’m grateful to have been able to consider you a competitor, rival and a friend. I always felt your support no matter what the situation, race or outcome was.’’

Seth Devereux, the Tapanui-raised Superbikes rider now competing out of Wanaka, said he was ‘‘speechless’’ when he heard of Richardson’s death.

‘‘Shane, what a guy. It’s like I’ve lost part of myself.

‘‘This will take a while to work through. So grateful for our big adventure. Warts and all.’’

Wainuiomata rider Richardson, who was 29, had been based in Britain since 2019.

He was a previous New Zealand rider of the year.

Richardson competed for the Astro-JJR Hippo Suzuki team and finished ninth in last year’s British Supersport Championship.

A British Superbike statement said there was a ‘‘chain reaction incident’’ involving 11 riders coming out of turn one on the first lap of the Oulton Park race.

‘‘The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

‘‘Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

‘‘This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.’’

The statement said Richardson was initially treated trackside, then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died before he arrived.

The other rider, Owen Jenner, who was 21, was initially treated trackside, then taken to the circuit medical centre, where, despite further resuscitation treatment, he died from a catastrophic head injury.

British rider Tom Tunstall suffered back and abdominal injuries and a further five riders, including McLaren-Wood, were transferred to the circuit medical centre with minor injuries, which did not require transfer to hospital.

Three further riders were also involved but were uninjured.

— RNZ/APL