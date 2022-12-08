Hirvonen finally headed for Otago

Finland rally great Mikko Hirvonen is coming to the Otago Rally. PHOTO: PETER WHITTEN

One of the great flying Finns will finally fly at the Otago Rally next year.

Six years after he was initially scheduled to compete in the Otago International Classic Rally, Mikko Hirvonen will suit up for the rally in April.

Hirvonen was set to compete in both the 2016 and 2020 events, but due to a late schedule conflict, then Covid, his desire to compete on the Dunedin roads could not be fulfilled.

In 2023, though, the time has come for the 15-time World Rally Championship (WRC) round winner to get behind the wheel.

"I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to come to Dunedin," Hirvonen said.

"Being able to compete at the Otago Rally is something I’ve had on my list for a while now, and until now, we’ve failed to make it happen.

"It will be great to get to grips with the famous Ford Escort RS1800 that so many have driven, and to experience all that the event has to offer."

Hirvonen has competed in New Zealand seven times with four podiums to his name at Rally New Zealand, mainly behind the wheel of a Ford Focus World Rally Car.

He had never ventured to the South Island to compete, though, and it is something he was looking forward to, given the history of the event.

"I’ve seen plenty of videos from the rally and the roads are amazing, and I’m looking forward to getting down there.

"I am excited to also visit this beautiful area and mixing with the local competitors.

"For sure, I will be aiming to win, but I’ll be making the most of the experience and having fun at the same time."

Hirvonen competed with Ford for the majority of his WRC career, but also had stints with Citroen, Subaru and Skoda.

For Otago organisers, the chance to have another international rally star on the entry list is reward for their hard work through the pandemic, and restarts a long-standing tradition of the event.

"It will be great to have a world-class international back on our beautiful Otago roads," event spokesman Roger Oakley said.

"Mikko’s entry is a welcome one, and we’re glad we can finally welcome him to Dunedin.

"The fans that gather in the Otago region for the rally will get to witness a world-class driver and a man who is popular the world over."

Oakley said nearly 100 teams had registered interest in the rally, which indicated the likelihood of another large field.

The Otago Rally has a history of attracting WRC stars to the event, including world champions Bjorn Waldegard, Hannu Mikkola, Juha Kankkunen, Ari Vatanen, Miki Biasion and Didier Auriol, while greats such as Michele Mouton and father-and-son Jimmy and Alister McRae have also competed in the event.

Most recently, the likes of Markko Martin and Mads Ostberg have won the famed Otago International Classic Rally.