New F1 car 'very, very different': Lawson

Liam Lawson test drives the new car in Montmelo, Spain, yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson admits to a cautious start to pre-season Formula One testing.

The first day of the behind closed doors Barcelona Shakedown has been completed with a number of drivers having their first outings in their new 2026 cars.

Cars this year are smaller and lighter and no longer use the Drag Reduction System. Fifty percent of the power output will be from battery with the other half from the internal combustion engine.

Lawson got to drive the new Racing Bulls car on Monday.

"I definitely haven't got my head around it fully yet," he said afterwards.

Racing Bulls are using the new power unit developed by Red Bull along with Ford.

"It's something that we'll keep learning over the next few days and weeks when we go to Bahrain as well. But it's very, very different," the 23- year-old said.

"It feels like there's a lot more we can do as drivers potentially to make a difference, which is good.

"But right now, it's very early days. So it's very hard to know where we are. But for now, just trying to learn how to optimise the car. I'm enjoying it so far."

Lawson's former team-mate Isack Hadjar was quickest of the seven drivers that took part.

Lawson was fourth fastest and completed 42 laps.

McLaren and Ferrari did not take part.

There is another day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya before the teams head to Bahrain for two testing sessions ahead of the season opening Grand Prix in Australia in early March.

"The main thing is reliability at the moment. We've done a good number of laps today, only a few little things. And honestly, the only issues we really had today were safety precautions, not really any actual issues," Lawson said.

"So far, honestly, on the power unit side, it's been very, very good. But again, it's hard to know compared to everybody else where we're at."