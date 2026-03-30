Lawson 'very pleased' to get in the points in Japan

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and RB's Liam Lawson during the Japanese Grand Prix. Photo: Reuters

Smiles again for Liam Lawson as some luck went his way in the Japanese Grand Prix.

Lawson finished in the points for the third straight race after grabbing ninth position at Suzuka.

The 24-year-old had front wing issues which prevented him from getting through to Q3 on Saturday, but a good launch from the grid in the race had him up two places to 12th at the first corner.

From there he was helped by the safety car for Oliver Bearman's crash and jumped into the points and was able to hold off Estaban Ocon for the rest of the race.

From 14th on the grid to P9, Lawson was the biggest mover of the day.

"I'm very pleased with today. From where we started and the doubts we had from yesterday's issues, the team did a great job rebalancing the car, which led to a strong race," Lawson said afterwards.

"We were also a bit fortunate with the Safety Car, which helped us move into the points. Without that, it would have been difficult to finish where we did, so it's good to come away with something.

"That's three point-scoring finishes in the last two races, which is a nice bit of momentum heading into the break. I'll spend time training and with the team to reflect on the past month before Miami, as we keep working to improve."

Lawson is 10th in the standings with 10 points as the drivers enjoy an extended break following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of the war in Iran. The next race is Miami on 3 May.

His team-mate Arvid Linblad suffered because of the safety car after pitting just before and finished 14th.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane was happy with the points but admits more work is needed.

"We're looking forward to a break now with some good upgrades to the car planned for Miami. Liam and Arvid will do a mix of training and simulator work in preparation for the upcoming races, but importantly some well-deserved rest as well."

The safety car also helped decide the podium with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli benefiting to win his second straight race. Oscar Piastri, who lead at the first corner, suffered and finished second with Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari third.