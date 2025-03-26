Liam Lawson to be dumped by Red Bull - report

Liam Lawson has struggled in his first two races of the season. Photo: Getty Images

A Dutch newspaper is reporting Kiwi driver Liam Lawson will be sacked by his Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing this week.

Lawson, in his first full season in Formula 1, has struggled in the opening two rounds.

He failed to finish in the Australian Grand Prix and then qualified last for both the sprint race and GP in Shanghai last weekend.

In the sprint race, Lawson managed to pass the drivers he should have been in front of anyway and in the GP he was helped by three disqualifications and issues with a couple of other cars to finish 12th.

De Telegraaf is reporting that Lawson has been sidelined after just races and that he will be replaced by Yuki Tsunoda of Japan, who races in sister team Racing Bulls.

Following the China GP Lawson admitted he was still trying to find the sweet spot or the correct "window" to get the best out of the car.

"The window is really small, that is known, but honestly that is no excuse, I have to get a handle on it," Lawson told F1 TV.

"I think it is just time, unfortunately I don't really have time."

At the same time Red Bull boss Christian Horner said they would be reviewing the situation.

"(There was) always going to be speculation in the paddock. We'll take away the info and have a good look at it," Horner said.

De Telegraaf is reporting that a Red Bull meeting has taken place with shareholders and engine supplier Honda.

The publication said that Red Bull is expected to make an official announcement later this week with Lawson and Tsunoda to swap teams.

Lawson replaced Mexican Sergio Perez in the team following the 2024 season.

Tsunoda has picked up three points this season although he did finish behind Lawson in China on Sunday.

The third round is in Japan next week.

